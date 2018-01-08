The Ashes 2017/18: England captain Joe Root hospitalised with severe dehydration, did not immediately resume batting on day five

Sunday's scorcher at the SCG has taken its toll on England cricket captain Joe Root, who was rushed to hospital with severe dehydration.

Root was discharged from hospital about an hour before play and made his way to the SCG but did not resume batting for the morning session.

England officials say Root is likely to bat at some point during the day but Moeen Ali took his skipper's place in the order on Monday morning.

The England captain spent all but 5.5 overs on the field on Sunday as Australia kept the tourists out in the sun while they plundered 7/649 declared.

The 27-year-old then managed to blunt Australia's attack with a tough 42 runs from 124 balls to help England finish the day at 4-93.

Temperatures reached 43 degrees in Sydney on Sunday and, according to SCG ground staff, temperatures out in the middle of the ground soared to over 50 degrees.

Root was taken to hospital on Monday morning with England Cricket releasing a statement providing an update shortly thereafter.

It is understood Root has been vomiting and suffering from ​diarrhoea.

"Joe Root is currently in hospital with severe dehydration," the statement read. "There will be a further update as to whether he will be fit to resume this morning."

Temperatures at nearby Bureau of Meteorology stations reached 43.4 and 43.7 degrees, above the record 43.1 taken during the 1908 Adelaide Ashes Test.

A heat stress tracker, which takes into account environmental factors for a 'feels like' mark, at the ground also displayed a reading of 57.6C in the middle.

Former Australian batsman and Fairfax columnist Dean Jones, who scored a famous double century in extreme heat in India 32 years ago, expressed his opinion on Twitter that something needed to be done.

"After speaking to a couple of doctors this morning ... in my opinion cricket should be called off after 41C," Jones tweeted. "It's a workplace issue now ... just my opinion."

Former Test opener Simon Katich echoed Jones' view, saying cricket officials needed to consider whether playing through extreme heat is the right thing to do.

"I think that's something that the umpires have to take into account and the officials," Katich told Fox Sports News. "You would like to think there's constant communication between all the players, the captains, the coaches and everything because you don't want to see that happening to the players.

"There is a lot of young kids at the Test and you don't want to see them go through this sort of stuff as well. It's something that cricket has to consider."

Root's absence will expose England's lower order and tail, with the out-of-form Moeen Ali due in next before the bowlers.

The dehydration will also add further insult to a right index finger injury sustained by Root on Sunday night, after he attempted to pull a Mitchell Starc ball in the final session.

At the time he brushed it off as minor, and England coaching staff were confident he would be able to bat through it on Monday morning.

"I think it's just sore," assistant coach Paul Farbrace said after play.

"Before I came out I said 'How is it'? And he said 'sore' and he said 'It'll probably be a bit stiff in the morning'.

"I think regardless of how it is in the morning, he'll be taking guard first ball, that's for certain."