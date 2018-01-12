Police search for prison escapee on the run near Wollongong

Police are searching for a 23-year-old man after he escaped from a minimum-security jail near Wollongong on Thursday night.

Shaun Primmer was last seen at the Unanderra Reintegration Centre about 11pm on Thursday, but was noticed missing about 1.15am on Friday.

Police said a search of the correctional centre and surrounding grounds failed to locate the man.

Primmer is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 200cm tall with short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing standard correctional centre issued clothing, described as a green tracksuit.

Member of the public are urged not to approach him but instead contact Triple Zero.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.