Strong winds whip up NSW Hunter fire

"Crazy" winds continue to whip up a fast-moving bushfire in the NSW Hunter that's putting dozens of homes under threat, with some residents resorting to pots and pans to help fight the blaze. An emergency warning was re-issued on Friday morning after the fire at Campvale flared up just after sunrise and headed towards Rookes Road in Salt Ash. It's believed two sheds have already been destroyed by the fire, while Salt Ash Public School has been forced to close for the day. With potential gusts of up to 90km/h forecast, fire crews fear the blaze could spread via ember attacks. "The fire is spotting in a number of areas under strong winds, which are expected to continue in the area today and this will hamper firefighting efforts," the NSW Rural Fire Service said in its latest update. Residents are being told to stay put, with several roads in and out of the area closed. Access to Lemon Tree Passage and Nelson Bay is restricted, leaving people in those communities stranded. Salt Ash resident Alex Friggieri has not been able to reach his property since Thursday evening. "I know someone whose dogs are still stuck at their property and they can't get in. It's not good," he told AAP. "People on Rookes Road were using pots and pans to try and put the fire out." Resident Kelly Hufnagl told AAP her Salt Ash property was safe but the winds were "ridiculous" and hampering firefighting efforts. Pacific Dunes Golf Course general manager Kurt Linde described the winds as "crazy" and praised firefighters for doing an "amazing job". The Salt Ash BP petrol station has become a base for firefighters, police and the Salvation Army, with some residents also stuck at the station unable to reach their homes, manager Steven Nicholson told AAP. Four large air tankers are helping battle the blaze - including 'Gaia', the 737 which was used on Thursday in a world-first. Firefighters are hoping the northern flank of the fire will ease once it reaches a burnt out area from a blaze in August. More than 200 firefighters are battling the fire, including RFS volunteer and former prime minister Tony Abbott. The blaze has burnt through more than 1500 hectares. Australian Associated Press