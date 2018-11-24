Vic Labor wins big second term majority

news, national

Daniel Andrews has led Labor to an unexpectedly resounding victory in the Victorian state election. The ALP has won at least 58 seats - 13 more than it had - to secure a second four-year term after Saturday's election that has left the Liberal-Nationals coalition shattered and the Greens on the sidelines. Labor went into the election with a bare majority of 45 in the 88-seat parliament. ABC election analyst Antony Green says the swings in eastern Melbourne, a traditional Liberal stronghold, were consistent and very strong. "Here is this band of red that's swept across the east of Melbourne. That wasn't what anyone was predicting but that's what we're seeing," Green said. The Liberal-Nationals coalition has 19 seats, the Greens one and independent Suzanna Sheed has retained the seat of Shepparton. Ten seats are still in doubt. Former Victorian premier John Brumby said the result elevated Mr Andrews to "the pantheon of Labor leaders alongside Steve Bracks and John Cain". Health Minister Jill Hennessy has called it a bloodbath. Shadow attorney-general John Pesutto, who is in danger in his own seat of Hawthorn, told the ABC party changes had to be made, including behind the scenes and federally. "Clearly, even if the result evens out, we shouldn't be in this position. We did a lot of things right but obviously something has gone horribly wrong," he said. Former Liberal premier Jeff Kennett has called for Victorian president Micahel Kroger to go. There is also speculation that Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, who had tried to remain upbeat during the day, could stand down as leader as early as Saturday night. The swing to Labor was a surprise with all opinion polls showing a Labor win, but only just. A Galaxy exit poll for the Nine Network earlier in the night showed a state-wide swing of three per cent to Labor. And opinion polls in The Weekend Australian, The Age and the Herald Sun published in newspapers on Friday and Saturday indicated Labor would be returned on Saturday. The premier had urged Victorians to ensure a stable majority government, launching a renewed attack on the Greens as a record 4.1 million people were expected to vote in Saturday's election. Counting started at 6pm when booths closed. The Victorian Electoral Commission will also be counting the pre-poll ballots on Saturday night. Australian Associated Press