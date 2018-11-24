Greens congratulate Labor in Vic election

news, national

Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale has congratulated Daniel Andrews as Labor looks set to romp home in the Victorian election. The incumbent government will be returned for a second term, with the size of the victory still to be determined, but it will not need the support of the Greens. "I want to congratulate Daniel Andrews and the Labor Party," Senator Di Natale said from the Greens' post-ballot function in Melbourne. The federal party leader said the initial results indicated a rejection of the Liberal-Nationals tough-on-crime agenda. "What we have seen is Victorians comprehensively reject a really awful campaign based on law and order, trying to divide the Australian community." Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam said she remains confident her minor party would win two extra lower-house seats in the state's 59th parliament. Campaigning was focused on the inner-Melbourne electorates of Richmond and Brunswick. "We hope they will become green for the very first time," Ms Ratnam told the Nine Network. "We do know that however, that these seats are hard to win." Greens members are filling a large bar at Docklands sipping beer and eating vegan canapes. One volunteer described the mood in the room as "nervous but hopeful", after the ABC's election analyst Antony Green called an overall Labor victory. Ms Ratnam said the party worked hard during the election knocking on more than 160,000 doors and had more than 6000 volunteers at voting centres on Saturday. But there have been challenges in the final stages of the election campaign, most notably with Footscray candidate Angus McAlpine coming under fire for misogynistic rap lyrics and sexual assault allegations against Sandringham candidate Dominic Phillips. Of McAlpine, Ms Ratnam said he had changed his views towards women since those lyrics were written and "we back that change, we back men fronting up". Federal member for Melbourne Adam Bandt spent the day at polling booths in the coveted seat of Richmond and said it would be very close. "There was a good feeling on the booths but it's clearly going to come down to preferences," he told AAP. The majority of voters weren't taking how-to-vote cards so it would be a very brave person to make a call, he added. The Greens state MP for Melbourne Ellen Sandell told AAP she had had a really positive day talking to voters at her local primary school, but it was too early to know if she'd been successful. Australian Associated Press