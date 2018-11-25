Greens turn on Labor, sweat results in Vic

news, national

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam previously credited her party with producing many of the policies adopted by Labor and used in their resounding election victory. But on Sunday she slammed the government for some of its environmental and social plans. "The resilience of the Greens' vote against huge swings toward Labor shows the strength of our campaign and the platform we put forward," she said in a statement. "This is far from a mandate for Labor to continue with its plans to sell off public housing, log native forests and dig up brown coal." The Greens had hoped to snatch balance of power in both houses of parliament at Saturday's state election but instead are facing the prospect of a reduced presence at Spring Street. The minor party seems likely to retain the seats of Melbourne and Prahran, but might lose Northcote, which it has only held for about a year. The Victorian Electoral Commission doesn't expect a result for Brunswick until later in the week. As Labor romped to victory on Saturday, Ms Ratnam was quick to take some of the credit. "It is fantastic to see so many of the issues that have been championed by the Greens adopted by the Andrews government in this campaign and embraced by Victorians," she said. A loss in Northcote would mean Victoria's first indigenous woman in state parliament, Lidia Thorpe, would lose her job. She came to power at a by-election for the seat of Northcote in 2017 after the death of Labor MP Fiona Richardson. The inner-city seat had never left ALP hands. Labor candidate Kat Theophanous looked likely to take back the electorate. It was a tough campaign for the Greens, who battled a number of scandals and criticism from the major parties. Footscray candidate Angus McAlpine came under fire for misogynistic rap lyrics and sexual assault allegations were levelled against Sandringham candidate Dominic Phillips. It prompted Premier Daniel Andrews, who had repeatedly ruled out forming minority government with the Greens, to also criticise their culture. Ms Ratnam continued to hit back on Sunday. "If Dan Andrews was truly committed to a progressive state, he should have spent less time attacking the Greens and more time worrying about the backroom deals that have the potential to see a host of right-wing MPs controlling the agenda in the upper house," she said. The Greens also look like losing some of its previously held five upper house seats. Australian Associated Press