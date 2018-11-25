Vic Liberals ponder what went so wrong

news, national

Senior Victorian Liberals are making public pleas for members to be united after the party's shellacking in the state election, but members are starting to vent their frustrations publicly. State president Michael Kroger on Sunday again defended his position, noting the loss had "nothing to do with head office". Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett had spectacularly called for his resignation on election night live television. Shadow attorney-general John Pesutto, who won his seat of Hawthorn by 8.6 per cent in 2014, is facing possible ejection from parliament as the count continues and told the ABC the party needed to regroup. Mr Kroger insisted the party "is overwhelmingly sticking together" but added it would be "silly to deny" that Canberra didn't play a part in the loss. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt called for the party to unify and avoid fighting between the state division and the state parties. "I don't think this is time for people in any position within the Liberal Party to be casting aspersions," he told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday. But former Bendigo candidate Megan Purcell said she was "mortified" by the lack of professionalism she had seen while working on the campaign. Ms Purcell listed four "glaringly obvious problems" in a public Facebook post on Sunday, including "refusal to delegate". "The leader and his team were directly involved in details of things like what specific streets the bus driver should drive on but not focused on big issues like actually winning votes with good policy," she wrote as the first in a list of points. Ms Purcell said indecisiveness and late decisions led to mistakes, such as the Frankston cafe visit where Mr Guy talked energy bills with a cafe owner convicted of drugs crime. "A 'senior leadership team' (of seven men) with egos as big as houses but some of them have not necessarily the brains to match. A focus on being too tricky and just not bloody hard working enough, whilst others were treated dismissively and disrespectfully," she continued. "I don't usually publicly comment on internal party matters but recently it's been so exasperating," she added. Speaking on ABC's Insiders program on Sunday, a re-elected Premier Daniel Andrews took a pointed swipe at his political opponents and Mr Kroger in particular. "Swanning around the suburbs that you've never been to in your Burberry trench coat lecturing people about the cost of living - people pick fakes and they pick nasty fakes from a long way off," Mr Andrews said. "I hope that he's the Liberal Party president for life." Australian Associated Press