Victorian MPs hold crisis meeting with PM

news, national

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg are preparing to hold crisis talks with Victorian Liberal MPs to discuss the federal implications of the state election. The meeting will take place on Monday morning, as federal politicians begin the final sitting weeks of the year. Victorian Labor smashed the state coalition in Saturday's poll, returning to government with a surprise 16 more seats on the back of a five per cent swing. A swag of Liberal seats are at serious risk if the swing to Labor is replicated at a federal level. Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan, a Victorian Liberal, is urging his colleagues to be calm. "It's time for cool heads, calm analysis, get the facts and then we've got six months to address it," Mr Tehan told Sky News on Monday. Mr Frydenberg intends to speak with his colleagues about how the Liberals can be "more effective" in Victoria. "Victoria will only become more important over time, because its population - in Melbourne particularly - is growing so fast that it will overtake Sydney in just over a decade," he told Sky News. The Liberals will also reflect on the state election campaign, with the treasurer stressing Labor "shamelessly and wrongly" attacked the coalition on health and education. "We were beaten pretty comprehensively in the campaign itself, both on the ground and in the advertising," Mr Frydenberg said. "We expect another scare campaign from the Labor Party at the next election, as we saw last time with 'Mediscare', and we need to be prepared for that." Australian Associated Press