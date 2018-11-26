Abbott laments 'nauseating' Senate ticket

news, national

Former prime minister Tony Abbott says it is "absolutely nauseating" his Liberal colleague Jim Molan has missed out on a safe Senate spot at the next election. Mr Abbott derided a "factional power play" at the weekend, which saw Hollie Hughes and Andrew Bragg placed ahead of Senator Molan on the Liberal Party's NSW Senate ticket. Mr Abbott told 2GB radio on Monday he was "a little bit bamboozled" as to how Senator Molan, a former major general in the Australian Army, was relegated to an unwinnable spot. Australian Associated Press

