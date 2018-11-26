news, local-news,

COMMUTERS can now use their credit or debit cards to pay for travel on NSW trains, including on the Hunter and Central Coast & Newcastle lines. Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance announced on Monday that contactless payments will be available across the entire Sydney Trains network and on any NSW Train Link Opal service. The Australian-first initiative will allow customers to choose between tapping on and off with their credit or debit card, or using their opal card. It follows a successful trial on Sydney’s inner west light rail and Sydney Ferries earlier this year. “Integrating contactless transport payments into the Opal ticketing system is about choice and convenience, giving customers another option for accessing public transport and the ability to pay as you go without ever having to wait in a queue at the station,” Mr Constance said. Fares purchased with credit cards will cost the same as the standard Opal distance-based fare. Mobile wallets on smartphones, tablets and wearable devices linked to an American Express, Mastercard or Visa card, can also be used to tap on at train station Opal readers. “Contactless payments will also make purchasing higher one-off fares a thing of the past for occasional train customers and visitors to NSW,” Mr Constance said. “Opal is not going anywhere and is still the most affordable way to pay for your fares, this is the NSW Government providing greater flexibility and convenience.” Contactless customers will also be entitled to daily, weekly and Sunday travel caps but the weekly travel discount, concessions and the transfer discount will still only be available through Opal. The Opal system is used to complete almost 14 million trips a week. Expansion of contactless transport payments to the bus network has been earmarked for mid-2019. It is unclear whether that would include Newcastle Transport, privately operated by Keolis Downer. RELATED READING

