NAB says fees for no service not dishonest

National Australia Bank denies trying to get out of paying more money to customers charged for advice they never received, a practice it describes as wrong but not dishonest. NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn admitted the bank has taken too long to compensate customers, after arguing with the corporate regulator about the methodology for the remediation. Mr Thorburn said NAB acted in good faith but did the wrong thing. Senior counsel assisting the royal commission Michael Hodge QC suggested revenue was a fundamental issue in NAB's approach. Mr Hodge pointed to a memorandum presented to NAB's board in December 2016, that noted the bank was considering its position and implications including potential revenue at risk and the compensation payable under various scenarios. "Was that ultimately the thing that was the real problem, that to agree to an acceptable methodology with ASIC was just going to cost the business more than it wanted to pay?" Mr Thorburn said he did not believe that was the reason, but it was a factor. He denied trying to blame the bank's approach on fees for no service on a senior executive who has since been made redundant. Mr Thorburn did not accept that keeping fees for a service NAB did not provide was dishonest. "It's wrong. It's absolutely wrong," he said on Monday. "Dishonesty would go to to the intent and I don't feel it was dishonest in that respect." He said staff failed to connect the dots when customers transferred to its MLC Direct business continued to be charged ongoing fees when they no longer had an adviser. The first the bank knew about the problem was when customers complained in 2015. It was an operational error and oversight, he said. "That's where the mistake was made, but it wasn't 'let's do it and see if we can get away with it'." Mr Thorburn said NAB did not have sufficient controls in place to ensure the ongoing advice service fee was turned off. Royal commissioner Kenneth Hayne QC suggested another way of putting the argument was that "this money fell into the pocket of NAB accidentally". Mr Thorburn said he could not disagree. "It wasn't intended to be ours but it became ours, yes." The inquiry previously heard ASIC believed NAB was out of step with some of its major peers over fees-for-no-service remediation that is expected to surpass $1 billion across the financial services industry. NAB's fees-for-no-service issues include it charging the estates of more than 4000 dead superannuation customers $3 million in fees. Mr Thorburn said he was wrong to oppose the banking royal commission. "When you read the case studies, you say this is so upsetting and so damning, what went wrong?" Mr Thorburn said the banks can be criticised for having put profits before people and have focused too much on the short term. Australian Associated Press

