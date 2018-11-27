Question time in federal parliament

news, national

WHAT WE LEARNED * The federal budget will be brought forward to April 2 to allow for a May election. * Parliament offered its heartfelt sympathy to the family of the late Bonita Mabo AO. * Former Liberal MP Julia Banks now sits on the crossbench. * The Hobart "city deal" will be completed before the next election. -- WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN The government is securing Australia's future with a surplus budget. -- WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT Scott Morrison has failed to explain why Malcolm Turnbull is no longer prime minister. -- WHAT THEY SAID "Given that his minority government is consumed by division, dysfunction and chaos, was it a mistake for the current prime minister to replace Malcolm Turnbull?" - Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. "Our government is getting on with the job." - Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "Life teaches us many lessons." - Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. "Does the minister agree with herself that this Liberal government is widely seen as, and I quote, 'homophobic, anti-women, climate change deniers'." - Labor deputy leader Tanya Plibersek to Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer, following the leaking of comments made in a Liberal meeting. "We want women to have an equal stake in our economy and in our society." - O'Dwyer, not denying she made the comment. -- TWEETED @SwannyQLD Budget is recovering despite the Govt not because of it - would be in much better shape if they didn't run a protection racket for the biggest tax loopholes which favour the top end of town. #qt #auspol Australian Associated Press

