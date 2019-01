news, national

A water bombing helicopter has crashed into a dam while fighting bushfires in Victoria. The chopper's crew, who are safe and being assessed by paramedics, were forced to swim to safety after the crash on Monday, according to emergency services. The aircraft had been fighting a fire in Gippsland when the crash occurred. Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said he was grateful the crew were safe. Australian Associated Press

