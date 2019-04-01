news, local-news,

Up to 30 BIG W stores look set to close over the next three years due to poor sales, but the locations set to shut have not yet been confirmed. A spokesperson for Big W, which has stores as Cessnock and Green Hills, said details of store closure locations will not be released due to ongoing discussions with landlords. "These are not decisions we have taken lightly and we regret the impact this will have on affected team members," the spokesperson said. "We understand the announcement, without confirmation of specific stores, will create some uncertainty for our teams and the communities in which we operate, particularly in regional areas. "We want to emphasise this review has never been focused solely on our regional stores but our entire network." "We will inform our team members, customers and community stakeholders well in advance of changes to any specific store." BIG W lost $110 million last financial year. There has been a slight sales uplift more recently but BIG W os currently expected to report a loss before interest and tax this financial year of $80-$100 million.

