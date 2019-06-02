SA families 'to pay extra $350 a year'

news, national

South Australian families will be forced to fork out an extra $350 per year due to the state government's increased fees, charges and taxes, the opposition says. According to state opposition analysis, a family comprising of two adults and two children will be at that loss. Last month, Treasurer Rob Lucas announced price hikes to public transport, motor vehicle charges, driver's licence renewals, expiation fees and speeding fines. At the time, Mr Lucas told reporters the increase would make up about $79 million of $517 million in lost GST revenue. State opposition leader Peter Malinauskas told reporters on Sunday that the state government had broken its promise to lower costs. "Not once did Stephen Marshall say that his promise of lower costs was going to be dependent on GST revenues," Mr Malinauskas said. "For over 20 years in SA, the state government had in place a model that determined the rate in which fees and charges were increased. "This state government has broken the nexus where fees and charges were going up at a rate comparable to CPI." However, Mr Lucas said the measure was a "one-off". "In future years we will go back to the treasure indexation rate which averages about two-to-three per cent increase per year," Mr Lucas said. "The (opposition) haven't factored in the average family running a couple of cars, the cost will a bit over $200 a year less." In relation to the $517m loss of GST revenue, Mr Lucas said the government had to save on low priority or wasteful spending programs. "The revenue we are talking about raising is in the area of speeding motorists and people who go through red light cameras which are a form of voluntary taxation," he said. "Most families understand in terms of running their own budget or business, you can't spend more than you earn. "That is the simple premise on which we're implementing in terms of our budget." The state budget will be handed down on June 18. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/30baa0ef-5d7f-43b9-a7a8-e5bce3ffbeba.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg