The Spanish company building Sydney's $2.1 billion eastern suburbs light rail is to receive an extra $576 million from the NSW government. AAP understands the government has reached a settlement with Acciona after the company launched legal action in the Supreme Court alleging it was misled over the complexity of the project. Acciona was seeking more than $1.1 billion for the loss and damage it said it had suffered. Australian Associated Press

