Wine grape growers' long wait to be paid

news, national

Some grape growers have waited as long as nine months to be paid after delivering grapes to a winery, the competition watchdog says. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has called out harmful market practices that it says are restricting competition in some wine grape growing regions and limiting the wine industry's potential for growth. The ACCC's interim report released on Monday identified a lack of transparency and certainty over how grapes are priced and assessed for quality, as well as supply contracts that run for multiple years but do not offer price certainty to growers. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/f1a380d3-a436-421b-be2e-cf14401f14dc.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg