sport, local-sport, maitland magpies

Premiers Maitland have pulled off a recruitment coup, gaining 2019 Northern NSW NPL golden boot Braedyn Crowley from Lambton Jaffas for next year. Crowley scored 15 times last season as the injury-hit Jaffas finished second then lost to eventual champions Edgeworth in the semis. The 23-year-old former Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City A-League player joined Jaffas in 2018 after a short stint with Bulleen in the Victorian NPL. The Townsville product came to the Newcastle Jets Youth set-up in 2015 from Northern Fury. His departure to Maitland came as a shock to the Jaffas and coach James Pascoe. "Braedyn and myself go back a long way, having been the person who bought him down from Queensland as a 16-year-old to join the Newcastle Jets Youth team," Pascoe said. "He has always repaid that support with a high work ethic and good performances. I'm fully supportive of Braedyn in his wish to have a change of scenery." Magpies coach Mick Bolch, on the other hand, was delighted with news. "I've coached against him and he's a handful for any defence. He'll be an asset for sure," Bolch said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/Q9r3V9AUcqpAGD3DNsaA9W/2968102a-1f13-4bea-92ce-a3ec35e35f53.jpg/r38_94_4257_2478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg