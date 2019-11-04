Prison escapee Killick avoids jail for rug

news, national

Notorious prison escapee John Killick has vowed to get on with his life after avoiding jail for receiving a stolen rug. Killick was given a two-year good behaviour bond but had no conviction recorded after appearing at Downing Centre Local Court on Monday. The 77-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to having a stolen rug in his custody after being cleared of two other charges related to a fraud ring. The court heard Killick had undertaken extensive community work and he was not aware that a friend had used a stolen credit card to purchase the rug. "It's just time to move on with my life, I think," Killick said outside court. Killick - a convicted armed robber - shot to infamy in 1999 for his daring escape from Silverwater prison after his Russian lover, Lucy Dudko, hijacked a helicopter at gunpoint and landed in the jail's exercise yard. The couple was on the run for 45 days before they were captured, with the case making worldwide headlines. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/429c6df0-7431-45a0-be91-285e279b341e.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg