Qld inquest into Iraq embassy shooting

An elite former soldier who died at the Australian embassy in Iraq might still be alive if correct operating procedures had been followed, an inquest has heard. Christopher Betts, 34, was employed as a private security contractor in the Baghdad embassy when he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head on May 12, 2016. Investigators were unable to determine if the death was caused by misadventure or suicide, the Brisbane Coroners Court has heard. On Tuesday, Mr Betts' former boss, Darren Lovett, told the inquest that in the weeks leading up to the shooting he ordered security contractors to keep their weapons in their rooms when off duty - a direct contravention of Iraqi law and operating procedures at the embassy. The court heard that prior to Mr Betts' death, Iraqi protesters had breached the Green Zone security walls where the embassy was located. Mr Lovett detailed how live rounds whistled overhead as the security team lined up to retrieve their weapons from the embassy armoury in a bid to prepare themselves to protect the staff. He said he ordered his team to stow their weapons in their rooms due to the delay the team had experienced during the incident, which required the Iraqi army to use deadly force to quell the protest. The Betts family's lawyer suggested to him that if not for that order Mr Betts would still be alive. "The operators are highly trained and well qualified and I didn't take into account there would be some misadventure occurring with weapons," Mr Lovett said in answer. "They're paid particularly well and have a particularly good skill set in order to fulfill their contract needs, which is to provide armed security or protect DFAT staff members in Baghdad." The inquest continues. Lifeline 13 11 14 beyondblue 1300 22 4636 Australian Associated Press

