No 'silver bullet' for disabled students

There is no "silver bullet" answer for teaching children with a disability, the royal commission has been told. Nor is there a one- size-fits-all answer to meet the needs of disabled students, Kevin Bates, Queensland Teachers Union president, said on Tuesday. "I think the critical issue from this perspective is that often the needs in terms of professional learning can't be adequately ascribed until the students are actually in the classroom." He told the disability royal commission public hearings in Townsville that more teachers and additional resources to support students with a disability were crucial. "One of the issues that is plain in the classrooms right around Queensland is that the expectations of a single teacher are often beyond the capacity of a single human being to deliver," Mr Bates said. "That might sound like an overstatement, but it is an acknowledgement that we are limited in our capacity as human beings to do 27 things at once." He said while teachers worked to make education inclusive, schools were denied resources to fully cater to students with disability. Earlier, a mother of five disabled children told the hearing they had all struggled with bullying from both students and teachers. Her oldest son was so terrified of bullies, he took a knife to school to protect himself. The woman, who is also a special education teacher, gave evidence of teachers dragging disabled children by their arms. Students were denied bathroom breaks, with non-verbal students forced to sit in their own urine when denied access to the toilet. "It was incredibly traumatising, incredibly confronting," she said. Despite three of her children being awarded academic scholarships to private schools, teachers failed to understand or make allowances for children with a disability. "It's really hard," she said. "You're made to feel like the teachers are overworked, overburdened, it's too much - it's too hard for them. "There's a real lack of understanding that for my children to succeed, they need adjustments made in social and emotional, both inside and outside the classroom." Teachers threw markers at her children, took their chairs away forcing them to stand for hours, and even ripped up homework that was "too messy". One teacher repeatedly taunted one of her children for being "stupid" in front of the class. She said while there were "amazing teachers" in the system, there were many who did not want disabled children included in the classroom. "It breaks my heart to think that people still think that children with a disability don't have the same rights as everybody else. "It shows me that there's such a long way to go." She identified a "real lack of university education" for teachers on how a disability needs to change the classroom approaches. "The current training is really superficial. Most teachers come out of uni not knowing how to make adjustments." The Townsville hearing into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability is focused on education. Australian Associated Press

