Woman shot in ACT while sitting in her car

news, national

A woman has been hospitalised after being shot while sitting in her car in Canberra on Tuesday morning. Police confirmed they were called to an incident near the capital's Parliamentary Triangle and Manuka Oval. The incident was unrelated to Tuesday night's T20 clash between Australia and Pakistan and police said they didn't expect any disruptions to the game. ACT Policing Superintendent Stephen Turnbull said there was no ongoing threat to public safety but told the public to avoid the area. "[It's] not the sort of thing that normally happens in Canberra," Superintendent Turnbull said. Superintendent Turnbull said the woman had parked her car on Dominion Circuit when a man got out of his own car and shot at her through the driver's side window. She fled to Manuka Oval where she called security guards for help and was later taken to hospital by paramedics. Her attacker, who was described as Caucasian in appearance, escaped in a silver two-door hatchback with NSW plates on the front but no plates at the back. Police said there was another Caucasian passenger in the car with the man. The woman is in Canberra Hospital being treated for non-life threatening gunshot and shrapnel wounds. ACT Policing have asked for public assistance to identify the shooter, as well as any CCTV footage people might have. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/31228c11-80c9-4631-bf79-9828f41b9279.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg