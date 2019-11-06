Search goes on for missing Victorian hiker

news, national

Authorities are still searching for a 39-year-old man hiking in Victoria's high country last month. Niels Becker left Upper Jamieson Hut on October 24 intending to walk to the Macalister Springs area, then texted family from the Valejo Ganther Hut on October 26 saying he intended to head next to Mount Stirling. The experienced hiker was due back at his vehicle on October 29 but did not show and was reported missing. A search resumed about 7am Wednesday with a team of more than 70 people including police, the State Emergency Service, Bush Search and Rescue and the parks department. Australian Associated Press

