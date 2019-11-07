Underpaying company directors face bans

news, national

The federal government is considering measures to ban directors of companies found to be underpaying their workers following a series of high profile cases. Attorney-General Christian Porter has told The Australian he's considering beefing up the Fair Work Ombudsman's powers because "corporate Australia has been asleep at the wheel". Under the plan, the ombudsman would be able to apply for orders banning directors of underpaying companies from sitting on boards for set periods. Australian Associated Press

