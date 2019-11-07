Nationals leader rules out farm buyouts

news, national

The federal government has ruled out exit payments for drought-affected farmers and may consider extending a two-year interest free loan payment. Nationals leader Michael McCormack told Nine the government wants to keep farmers on their land because "agriculture is not broken". When pressed about whether the two-year interest free loan payment would be extended, Mr McCormack said: "If it's required beyond the two years, then of course." The government will unveil new drought support measures on Thursday, including nearly $1 billion in funding and loans. Mr McCormack is hoping the drought will break before the two-year period ends, telling Sky: "Good times will eventually return." While the Nationals originally called for $10 million for local shires, the government's proposed package will only deliver $1 million. Mr McCormack said the Nationals plan had been contingent on the states contributing funding, but the new package was not. The government also wants the states to reduce council rates and payroll taxes. Australian Associated Press

