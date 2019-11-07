Man in court over Mokbel associate death

news, national

An accused murderer will spend the next five months in custody after he was charged over the death of a former associate to Melbourne drug kingpin Tony Mokbel. Richard Ene, 25, is alleged to have murdered 51-year-old Mitat Rasimi at Dandenong on March 3. He did not apply for bail when he appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, hours after being arrested during raids on eight suburban properties. Ene is also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearm at the time of his arrest. When asked by Magistrate Jelena Popovic whether he knew why he was in custody, the accused nodded. The court was told investigators needed more time to work through evidence including ballistics reports, phone intercepts, listening device material - some of which were in other languages - as well as CCTV. Rasimi, a convicted criminal and former associate of Mokbel, was found dead in his car with gunshot wounds after crashing into a pole on March 3, police earlier said. Ene was remanded in custody ahead of a committal mention set down for April 9. He is expected to reappear in court via video link. Another man, 26, arrested alongside Ene during the raids at Hampton Park, Hallam, Dandenong, Endeavour Hills, Deer Park, Seaford and Narre Warren South, was released without charge. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/0ad2a770-76c4-4486-b6cd-9c53088c2515.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg