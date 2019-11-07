NSW cops tell Russian to hand himself in

news, national

Detectives are calling on a Russian construction worker who's wanted over a fatal stabbing at a Sydney building site to hand himself in. Vladimir Kondakov hitched a lift to Rockdale on Wednesday afternoon after 76-year-old property developer Albert Metledge was killed and his 33-year-old son, Antony, was wounded in the double stabbing at St Peters. Kondakov had been an employee of the company "for some time" and there were no previous issues, Chief Inspector Michael Merrett told reporters on Thursday. The 49-year-old is of no fixed address but is understood to have connections to the Bankstown area. He was already known to police, but for "unremarkable" matters, the chief inspector said. "If you were seeing this, please make yourself known to a police station and turn yourself in," Chief Insp Merrett said in a direct appeal to Kondakov during a press conference. The father and son were stabbed in a "violent and unprovoked" attack, he added. Albert Metledge, who died at the scene, was described as an "accomplished and well-respected man" in a range of tributes posted on social media. Brian Metledge said the family was shocked by what happened. "RIP Uncle Albert," he wrote on Facebook. "The family is in shock and unable to talk or see anyone at the moment. We thank everyone but request privacy at this moment. Please let family and friends know," Antony Metledge was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he underwent surgery and his condition has improved, Chief Insp Merrett said. Kondakov is described by police as caucasian, 180-centimetres tall with a shaved head. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and pants and work boots and speaks with a "fairly thick" Russian accent. Police have warned the public not to approach him. The driver who gave Kondakov a lift has been spoken to by officers but is not connected to him and was unaware of what had happened. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/99d29f23-faa5-4c24-8aad-00319689dd9c.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg