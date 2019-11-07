Figures show where Labor won and lost

news, national

TWO TABLES TELL LABOR ELECTION TALE * State by state swings to and against the ALP at May 2019 federal election (State, two-party preferred figure, and swing) VIC 53.14 (+1.31) ACT 61.61 (+0.48) WA 44.45 (-0.89) NSW 48.22 (-1.25) TAS 55.96 (-1.40) SA 50.71 (-1.56) NT 54.20 (-2.86) QLD 41.56 (-4.34) National 48.47 (-1.17) * Two-party preferred swing to Labor in metropolitan and non-metropolitan seats (State or territory, average two-party preferred swing) Inner Metropolitan +1.12 Outer Metropolitan -1.96 Provincial -2.70 Rural -2.59 Total -1.17 (Source: Labor election review report) Australian Associated Press

