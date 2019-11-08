Westpac sees negative in more rate cuts

news, national

The head of one of Australia's biggest banks believes further interest rate cuts by the central bank may have a negative impact on the economy, rather than giving it a boost. Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer told a parliamentary inquiry recent reductions by the Reserve Bank of Australia have had some benefits, such as a bounce-back in real estate sales. "We don't think that the level of interest rates is the fundamental issue that is constraining the economy," Mr Hartzer told the House of Representatives economics committee in Canberra on Friday. "I do have sympathy for the view that for some people further reductions in interest rates are seen as a negative symbol rather than a positive." He doubts Australia will eventually see negative interest rates but Westpac is still preparing for the possibility. "We think it is much more likely, from here, that if there was a desire for further monetary stimulus it would probably end up taking a different form, rather than actually going to negative headline rates," he said. The heads of the big four banks are again undergoing a routine quizzing by federal politicians. The hearings began in 2016 under former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Committee chair, Liberal MP Tim Wilson, believes financial institutions still need to be held accountable after the banking royal commission revealed misconduct across the sector. The committee is examining the progress of the banks in implementing the recommendations of the commission. Mr Hartzer told the hearing Westpac has provisioned $1.4 billion in remediation costs, to compensate mistreated customers, but couldn't rule out additional charges beyond the current financial year. "It is sadly inevitable that there will always be some errors ... There is likely to be more but we have no idea of how much that will be," Mr Hartzer said. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boss Matt Comyn will face the committee on Friday afternoon. The heads of ANZ and National Australia Bank will be grilled next week. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/23c90c84-a522-4e27-80ef-adc6d274d4ba.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg