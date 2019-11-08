SA man jailed for road rage murder

news, national

An Adelaide man who pleaded guilty to a drug-fuelled road rage murder has been jailed for at least 20 years. Benjamin Joshua George, 26, fatally stabbed 34-year-old Troy James McLean at Salisbury, in the city's north, in November 2017. Justice David Lovell jailed him for life with a non-parole period of 20 years in the Supreme Court on Friday. The court previously heard Mr McLean's vehicle nudged the back of George's car at an intersection, prompting George to fling open his door, approach the victim's car and attack him. Mr McLean tried to drive himself to a nearby hospital but crashed on the way and died of his injuries three days later. Counsel for George argued he should spend less than the mandatory minimum of 20 years in jail because he was a "kind and gentle person" who was having a mental breakdown. Heath Barklay said George was on a cocktail of drugs and had not slept in nearly a week at the time of the murder. But Mr McLean's relatives described his actions as horrible and vicious. In a statement read to the court, his young son said: "you took someone very special from me". "I don't understand why you did what you did and I hate you," he said. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/fd5f9ec0-3c23-4509-8616-a704f83f4984.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg