Fireys brace for 'extreme' NSW fire risk

The NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner says the bushfire danger across the state is "at the upper end of the scale" as strong westerly winds fan flames across the mid-north coast. Five total fire bans are in place on Friday in the NSW northeast for the New England, far north coast, north coast, Greater Hunter and Northern Slopes. The former two regions are considered at "extreme" bushfire risk. At midnight, 70 fires were burning around the state, with 28 uncontained despite the best efforts of 900 firefighters and support staff. That number is expected to swell over the course of the day. NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said bush and grass fires are currently burning through about 370,000 hectares of land across NSW - more than the entire land area burnt last year. "We've got a lot of uncontrolled fire right across northeastern NSW and we've got the worst of the weather forecast for northeast NSW today, five areas in total (with a) fire ban," Mr Fitzsimmons told ABC TV. "We're talking about widespread, severe fire dangers being predicted today, we're talking about the upper end of the scale - a lot worse than yesterday." Two "watch and act" alerts are currently in place at Stockyard Flat, near Walcha, and Rumba Dump west of Taree on the NSW mid-north coast. The Stockyard Flat fire is burning across more than 7200ha and out of control, while the 1600ha Rumba Dump blaze is being controlled. A fire in Forster has overnight been downgraded to "advice" level. Conditions have eased at Gulf Road in Torrington, Hillville, and Wandsworth, while threats from a bushfire in the Crowdy Bay National Park area have eased. "We need people to be absolutely prepared - we need them to be monitoring local radio, the (RFS) website," Mr Fitzsimmons said. "The entire corner of northeast NSW is really vulnerable, simply because of the extraordinary fire behaviour and activity yesterday and overnight." The escalated fire risk comes after a man, aged in his 50s, suffered serious burns to his legs and hands while trying to defend his rural property in Yarrowitch, east of Walcha, on Thursday. Fire damage assessors, meanwhile, are expected on mid-north NSW sites later on Friday, with at least two homes as well as other structures feared lost. Dust is also expected to be blown across much of the state's northeast on Friday, with the Central Coast and Newcastle areas the worst affected. The RFS expects the dust and smoke to clear over the course of the day. Australian Associated Press

