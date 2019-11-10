Homes lost as fire danger continues in Qld

news, national

Massive bushfires that have destroyed houses, sheds and cars and forced thousands to flee their homes continue to burn in Queensland. Fifty-five fires were burning in the state on Sunday morning, including the huge fire at Cooroibah, north of Noosa, where an emergency zone remains. One house has been lost at Cooroibah on the Sunshine Coast along with three sheds, cars and wildlife. Multiple homes were also reportedly lost overnight north of Rockhampton when a fire tore through Cobraball and nearby Bungundarra. Fire and emergency services can't confirm that until assessment teams enter the area. Thousands have people have been evacuated from the paths of the fires burning in Queensland. Some estimates say up to 9000 were evacuated from suburbs at the northern end of Noosa due to the Cooroibah fire. Brian Williams, 61, says his shed and several cars on his block on Lake Cooroibah Road were destroyed on Friday. He was out but his 18-year-old son, Beau, was studying at home and called his father. "He said 'hey dad, the fire is right on us'," Mr Williams told the ABC. "He couldn't get the fire pump going, it was all panic. "He said, 'listen, I have to go', and as he is going, trees were exploding around him and embers were flying over and kangaroos were running alongside him." A firefighter suffered a broken leg but no lives have been lost or other injuries reported. The winds and hot and dry conditions that have stoked blazes are set to continue on Sunday, ease on Monday, and worsen on Tuesday, challenging crews and people battling to save their homes. The emergency warnings for Cobraball and nearby Bungundarra have eased but people are warned to be on the alert because conditions could get worse. They face an anxious wait to see if their homes are still standing because they can't return until it is safe to do so. Red Cross Queensland emergency services manager Colin Sivalingum said it was a traumatic time for people in evacuation centres. "Most people just want to go back home to see what's actually happening. That's making them very anxious. That's what they're telling us," he told the ABC. A state of fire emergency was declared on Saturday in 42 local government areas, prohibiting all outdoor fires and activities such as welding that can spark fires. People were also told to evacuate ahead of bushfires at Tarome in the Scenic Rim west of the Gold Coast and Thornton in the Lockyer Valley on Saturday but those warnings have been downgraded. People have been warned not to return to their homes until it is safe to do so. Authorities say swathes of bushland parched by drought have increased the risk of fires breaking out. Almost 100,000 hectares and 19 homes have been destroyed in Queensland since the start of September, with 2000 bushfires burning since then. Australian Associated Press

