Sunshine Coast blaze continues to burn

A massive bushfire that destroyed a home, sheds, cars and forced thousands to flee has flared up on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. Sixty-one fires are burning in the state on Sunday, including the huge fire in the northern suburbs of Noosa, where an emergency zone has been in place since Friday. About 8000 people were evacuated from the area at the height of the blaze. Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington says it might be some time before everyone can return home after a wind change caused the main fire front to flare up. "There are still problem fires occurring in the Cooroibah area, particularly in the northwest where there's an 80-metre fire front which is currently being battled," he told AAP. "A new fire also appears to have occurred (in the south) and that is currently being assessed to see if it's a threat to those properties." Multiple firefighting teams and waterbombers are battling the huge blaze, he said. Police are managing residents from Noosa North Shore, Noosa Banks and Daintree Park, who are being allowed to return to their properties in controlled stages. They've urged people to remain patient. "Residents in Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek must not return to their properties, as conditions are still too dangerous," a spokesman said. The residents of Tewantin were allowed back to their homes on Saturday. Noosa Pet Resort proprietor Sam Cutting has been on standby to evacuate her property since Friday with 40 dogs, six cats and her 80-year-old mother to get out safely. "We can get them out of here with about eight minutes if need be," she told AAP. Ms Cutting said she could hear helicopters and fire trucks' sirens and smoke was again filing the sky after a lull earlier in the day. "We're hoping everything is okay, all the roofs are hosed, the verandah is hosed, the timber is hosed," she said. "We've got a big pump down at the dam and we're ready to rock'n roll with that too." A firefighter suffered a broken leg but no lives have been lost or other injuries reported. The winds and hot and dry conditions that have stoked blazes are set to continue on Sunday, ease on Monday, and worsen on Tuesday, challenging crews and people battling to save their homes. Australian Associated Press

