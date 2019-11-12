Rules eased for medicinal cannabis in WA

news, national

The Western Australian government is making it easier for people to access medicinal cannabis. The government will allow GPs to prescribe the medication without the need for a referral to a specialist, bringing WA into line with NSW, Queensland and Victoria. "Medicinal cannabis is often prescribed as a drug of last resort for people who are suffering and in terrible pain. This announcement underpins the government's commitment to putting patients first," Health Minister Roger Cook said on Tuesday. Australian Associated Press

