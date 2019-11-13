Flammable cladding stripped from MCG

news, national

Flammable cladding is being removed from the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of cricket season, it has been revealed in state parliament. Deputy government leader in the upper house, Jaclyn Symes told parliament on Tuesday night "the northern stand that has a minor amount of cladding, which is not dangerous" and the stadium is subject to long-term rectifications. The revelation came on the eve of the Women's T20 World Cup launch at the MCG on Wednesday US pop star Katy Perry will perform at the final of the tournament at the stadium in 2020. Flammable cladding has also been found at Geelong's Kardinia Park stadium and Marvel Stadium in the Melbourne CBD. Victoria's upper house is currently debating the government's $600 million rectification laws for high-risk residential buildings. Australian Associated Press

