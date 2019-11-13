Noosa North Shore told to flee by ferry

news, national

The dinghies are packed and in the water with boaties ready to flee as a bushfire closes in on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. A "leave now" warning has been issued for Noosa North Shore on the northern banks of the Noosa River. The only way out is via a ferry service to reach the mainland, or by private boat. It's the same area where three homes were destroyed by a fast-moving fire in 2017. The fire is burning on private property in the vicinity of Beach Road and the First Cutting, and may soon mpact the Wallaby Track area. Locals have been told to get on the Noosa River Ferry while they still can. Resident Dave Wright is staying for now, but he's got his own boats ready if he has to escape. "The dinghies are in the water and primed to go," he said. "It's how we travel every day. We don't be reckless," the Noosa North Shore rural fire brigade member told The Sunshine Coast Daily. "They are throwing everything at it." The fire is burning within a kilometre of the Noosa North Shore campground. For the second time in a week, manager Leesa Downie has been forced to flee as the flames close in. But while many are hiding from the firestorm at the council's evacuation centre on Wallace Drive, Ms Downie is down at the local RSL for lunch and a play of the pokies. "The fire is pretty close, I manage the campground and there are concerns that the fire could impact the campground, it's that close," she told AAP. "But I went to the RSL for lunch, playing the pokies mate, as you do. "There's a pokie promotion on, my daughter's here too and she's got a jackpot so the machine is going off its head over there." Ms Downie believes everyone should head to the RSL when they are evacuated. "There's aircon, food and pokies, what more do you want?", she said. She may be safe, but her home is in the fire's path. "I'm safe, my house not so much but you get that. Nothing I can do about it now," she said. Waterbombers and ground crews are also fighting the blaze. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/1c7c9d15-07b3-482a-bae1-5bf89c7ef164.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg