Brothers Joshua and Joel Clavell, who were shot by Victorian police at Barnawartha in June, have pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the incident. The pair were flanked by police officers as they entered the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday, with a total of 11 officers present for their appearance. Both men appeared fairly sedate in the courtroom and were softly spoken as they entered pleas of guilty. Neither stood for Magistrate Stella Stuthridge as she entered the court. Joel, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to seven charges. Older brother Joshua, who appeared in court with a foot-long beard, pleaded guilty to two charges. An exact summary of what occurred is still being finalised. Neither man applied for bail. The pair will return to Wodonga County Court in February. In June, police said the two men camping on the Murray River have been shot at Richardson Bend by police after allegedly confronting officers with a knife and tomahawk. Assistant Commissioner counter terrorism Ross Guenther said Joshua had been under the scrutiny of counter terrorism police. One brother was shot soon after leaving their car, while the other one was shot after negotiations, capsicum spray and a Taser hit failed to subdue him. The pair both have serious injuries with one in hospital in Melbourne and the other in Albury. The pair's father, Rodney Clavell, took four people hostage at an Adelaide brothel in 2014, leading to a 12-hour siege which ended when he took his life.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/50fbe1c5-bb82-4dcb-a7fe-c3ad966a723c.jpg/r0_122_311_298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg