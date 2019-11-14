Man acquitted of murder walks free again

news, national

A man acquitted of the 1989 murder of a Sydney schoolgirl has received a jail term for possessing a knife when he walked into a police station three years ago saying he'd killed her. But Vinzent Tarantino walked free from the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday after his three-month jail term was backdated to when he went into custody in November 2016. The former nightclub bouncer was last week found not guilty of abducting and murdering 12-year-old Quanne Diec in 1998. The now 52-year-old walked into Surry Hills police station in November 2016 and told police he had abducted and killed the schoolgirl. Tarantino also admitted he was carrying a 35-centimetre knife which he then produced. He pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing a knife in a public place. Tarantino told the jury at his murder trial his confession was made falsely after he had spent almost two decades on the run from bikies. Justice Robert Beech-Jones sentenced him to a fixed three-month jail term for the knife offence running from November 2016 to February 2017. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/8199b534-2de2-4e06-b162-051305c2a8d0.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg