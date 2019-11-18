Man to serve time over Qld police shooting

news, national

Daniel White Mayne was the first to pull a gun but ended up being shot through his scrotum. He pulled the revolver out of a bag when approached by two police officers who had gone into an underground Gold Coast car park to check out a suspicious-looking car. It was there that they spotted the 29-year-old, who pulled a revolver from a bag and waved it at them, threatening to shoot. "Get the f*** off me. I'll shoot, I'll shoot," he yelled at the officers below the Surfers Paradise apartment complex. A female police officer fired four shots in less than four seconds. She'd hit White Mayne. A bullet went into his leg, tore a vein, burst through his scrotum and into his other leg. But then her gun jammed. She turned to run and White Mayne shot at her but missed. The single bullet he fired hit a bollard, splitting into fragments. A piece of bullet hit her in the thigh. "In what must have been a terrifying event for all concerned, you may not have appreciated that the police officer was endeavouring to move out of the way," Justice Martin Burns said on Monday when sentencing White Mayne over the incident. The man, a long-term drug user, moved into the basement's stairwell and emptied the remaining bullets from his handgun. Another officer who had followed him fired, shooting him in the foot. He fell unconscious, and the two officers he'd just shot at scrambled to get him medical help. White Mayne later underwent three hours of surgery, including a complicated vein graft. "Quick action by the police officers may very well have saved your life," Justice Burns added. The Brisbane Supreme Court heard the female officer he shot at hasn't worked since the incident, and that it had had a psychological and psychiatric impact on her. "With next to no time to think, she was faced with an armed man brandishing a revolver, pointing it at her, but she stood her ground," Justice Burns added. "She has paid, and will continue to pay, a very high price for such a conspicuous act of bravery." In May, White Mayne was acquitted of an attempted murder charge for firing at the female officer. But he was found guilty of intentionally shooting at her to resist arrest. He was sentenced for that on Monday, along with offences for possessing a weapon and methamphetamine, MDMA and steroids. White Mayne will be eligible to apply for parole on January 13, 2021. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c27a5439-dcd0-4435-8aed-1fd7bf64c7e1.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg