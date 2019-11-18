news, national,

Temperatures are rising in South Australia this week, with a Total State Fire Ban in place for tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, before the extreme and catastrophic conditions predicted for the following day. There is every chance the total state fire ban will continue into Wednesday, November 20, as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate even further. Country Fire Service chief officer Mark Jones said it was unusual that a precautionary fire ban is put into place but it was done because of the severity of the forecast on Wednesday. "We ask people not to undertake any activities which are risky, to be vigilant, to take care, and of course, I reiterate the message to have a (bushfire) plan," he said. "Our firefighters will be there if needed, but we can't cover the whole state if catastrophic fire conditions prevail." For the rest of today, the Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures will be mild near the southern coasts grading to warm to hot over the state with very hot conditions in the far west. Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, it is expected to be mild around the southern coasts while in other parts of the state it will range from warm to very hot in the west. There will be light to moderate winds as well. The hottest day of the week will be on Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s for most parts of the state. Catastrophic fire danger bans are in place for the Lower Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula, Mid North and Mount Lofty Ranges with other districts having severe or high fire bans. There will be gusty northerly winds which will be strong at times, with concerns of raised dust affecting some areas. Bureau of Meteorology' Paul Lainio said that on Wednesday temperatures in some towns may break records are in the south and west of the state and include Victor Harbor, Nuriootpa, Keith, Naracoorte, Murray Bridge and Robe and Lameroo. He said winds could reach 50 to 60kph across the west and southern districts with high gusts for the rest of the state. It is expected there will be gusty southerly change crossing the west of the state in the afternoon with a cooler change not expected from midnight until Thursday morning over the central areas and into the southern districts. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 Ceduna - Mon 37, Tues 38, Wed 45, Thurs 22, Fri 25 Wudinna - Mon 37, Tues 41, Wed 44, Thurs 25, Fri 29 Pt Lincoln - Mon 32, Tues 25, Wed 43, Thurs 22, Fri 23 Whyalla - Mon 35, Tues 33, Wed 43, Thurs 23, Fri 24 Pt Augusta - Mon 37, Tues 41, Wed 43, Thurs 26, Fri 29 Port Pirie - Mon 34, Tues 36, Wed 42, Thurs 26, Fri 27 Clare - Mon 32, Tues 34, Wed 40, Thurs 23, Fri 26 Maitland - Mon 33, Tues 31, Wed 41, Thurs 24, Fri 24 Nuriootpa - Mon 32, Tues 33, Wed 41, Thurs 25, Fri 25 Renmark - Mon 35, Tues 36, Wed 44, Thurs 31, Fri 29 Murray Bridge - Mon 35, Tues 33, Wed 44, Thurs 27, Fri 27 Kingscote - Mon 28, Tues 23, Wed 38, Thurs 22, Fri 23 Victor Harbor - Mon 29, Tues 22, Wed 42, Thurs 22, Fri 22 Bordertown - Mon 31, Tues 28, Wed 42, Thurs 27, Fri 26 Naracoorte - Mon 28, Tues 26, Wed 41, Thurs 27, Fri 24 Robe - Mon 29 , Tues 19, Wed 36, Thurs 20, Fri 18 Mt Gambier - Mon 24, Tues 21, Wed 38, Thurs 23, Fri 20 NOTE: This forecast was taken from the Bureau of Meteorology as at Monday, November 18 at 1pm. For more information on fire danger season and total fire ban days visit the Country Fire Service website on www.cfs.sa.gov.au

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/83dd2677-53f9-4127-a9d1-d6a73fe8fc69.jpg/r9_218_4278_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg