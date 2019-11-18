news, national,

WAGGA could be making waves with its beach in the running for the exclusive list of top 20 best beaches in Australia. The beach has some stiff competition coming from its coastal counterparts, but if it makes the cut it will be the first inland beach to score a spot on the prestigious list. Australian beach expert Brad Farmer visited the city last week to have a splash and chat with the locals before deciding if the beach meets his criteria. The Tourism Australia beach ambassador has been reviewing the country's beaches for 35 years, but he said this year he wants to redefine the meaning of what makes a great Australian beach. "Wagga Beach looks to me like a genuine beach environment. It is the only beach, that I am currently aware of, to be a bona fide inland beach, with the sand and beach atmosphere," he said. "It ticks all the boxes for a premier inland beach." Wagga councillor Dallas Tout said it is exciting news for Wagga Beach to make the shortlist. He said the city will be waiting in anticipation to find out if the local beach makes the cut. While there is strong competition, Cr Tout said the uniqueness of Wagga Beach could push it over the line. "It is fantastic to see that they are considering beaches other than around the shoreline. Wagga Beach is very unique ... what makes a beach, a good beach is that it is a centre for a community to get together, relax and enjoy the sand and water - we have all those factors," he said. "It will be interesting to see when it is announced what number we are, but it doesn't really matter because if we are in the top 20 beaches in Australia that's fantastic." Wagga City Council's visitor economy and events coordinator Fiona Hamilton said the previous beaches named in Mr Farmer's illustrious list had their profile raised both nationally and internationally. "This is a brilliant opportunity to attract more visitors to what is already one of our popular attractions, as well as to our city and region," she said. Mr Farmer's list of top 20 best beaches in Australia will be announced in December.

