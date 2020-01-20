South, coastal NSW set for storms, hail

news, national

Large hail stones, damaging winds and much-needed heavy rainfall are forecast to hit large swathes of fire-ravaged NSW, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for much of the state's south and east. The Bureau of Meteorology on Monday issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of 13 districts, incorporating an area stretching from Tamworth to the NSW-Victoria border and as far west as Narrandera. Greater Sydney, Gosford, Newcastle and other regional centres including Wagga Wagga, Albury and Griffith would likely be hit by destructive winds, giant hail stones and rainfall on Monday afternoon. The bureau said the low-pressure system that prompted the thunderstorm warning would move east to the Tasman Sea on Monday night. The warnings come as damaging winds from thunderstorms whipped up dust storms that turned daytime into night across central NSW on Sunday. Videos posted to social media showed dust storms descending on Dubbo and nearby towns that were so thick they blocked out the sun. A gust of 94 km/h was recorded at Parkes about 6.30pm, while a gust of 107 km/h was recorded at Dubbo about 7.45pm, the bureau said. Many towns on the mid-north coast and in the northern rivers region received between 100 and 180mm from 9am to 10.30pm on Sunday. Downpours have provided relief for parts of drought-stricken NSW, and helped firefighters slow the spread of bushfires and build containment lines ahead of increased fire danger mid-week. BOM forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse told reporters on Monday that fire-affected areas could experience quick runoff, flash flooding and roadways covered by ash and debris. "Due to the fire and drought conditions, quite a lot of the vegetation is weakened and this means that trees and trees' branches are going to be much more likely to come down due to wind gust or a bit of heavy hail," Ms Woodhouse said. Winds will shift and come more from the north and west mid-week, bringing drier and warmer air - and higher fire danger - on Wednesday and Thursday. But rain will return on Friday and the weekend. The toll from the state's unprecedented fires climbed to 21 on the weekend following the death of an elderly man burned in Cobargo on New Year's Eve. The 84-year-old was taken from his home on December 31 to South East Regional Hospital before he was transferred to Concord Hospital in Sydney, where he died in the early hours of Saturday. Australian Associated Press

