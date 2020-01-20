PM responds to 'Scotty from Marketing' dig

news, national

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says "snarky comments" from the Labor party won't distract him from rebuilding bushfire-raged communities. Mr Morrison has come under heavy criticism over the past month for his handling of Australia's unprecedented bushfire season. Satirical news website The Betoota Advocate dubbed the prime minister "Scotty from marketing" which has gained traction on social media. It's a dig at the former marketing executive's public persona. Mr Morrison told 3AW radio he was aware of the taunt but "didn't care" about it. "There's been lots of commentary about and lots of stuff on social media and newsagencies reporting social media as if's truth, but that's not my focus," Mr Morrison said. "My focus is getting help to people who need it right now in the bushfires. "The Labor party are going to make snarky comments, they're going to seek to take political advantage of a crisis. "I think that's disappointing, I'm just focusing on what people need, I'll leave the politics and commentary and hoopla to others." Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/40261001-072b-4fa2-b738-3a1358c1b925.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg