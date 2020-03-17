coronavirus,

The Maitland senior and junior cricket finals have been cancelled and football, rugby union and netball competitions postponed as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The NSW Rugby League is also expected to announce today that it's competitions will be postponed until June. The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting the decision will apply to all rugby league, from under-6s through to the NSW Cup, will be postponed. The SMH reported the NSWRL held a meeting on Tuesday morning, where it was determined that all competitions would be suspended until mid-way through the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The situation in various sports continues to be in a state of flux with fresh developments seemingly by the hour. Northern NSW Football announced late yesterday afternoon that all its competitions will be suspended until April 14. The Newcastle and Hunter Rugby Union and Cessnock and Maitland netball associations postponed their competition and banned training until May 2 under directives from their senior governing bodies. Newcastle Rugby League cancelled this Saturday's All Stars games and is expected to make a formal statement today. Decisions will also be needed on scheduled trials for clubs including the Maitland Pickers (March 28 and April 4) and the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs and Cessnock Goannas who are set to contest the hugely popular annual Charity Shield at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on March 28. Maitland FC president Ray Watkins said the club had supported and called for the move to delay the start of the competition. "I can say that we had urged for such an instruction to be given. However, we fully understand how this instruction will be received by all, with great disappointment," Watkins said This suspension affects all levels of football competitions, including NPL and FFA Cup, but not A -League, and includes training activity. Other sports' hands were forced by pending season starts and in the case of Maitland cricket a directive from Cricket Australia which "strongly recommended" that all amateur cricket in Australia stop immediately. It means Maitland cricket premiership deciders will not go ahead in grade and junior competitions and the one-day comp finishes at the preliminary-final stage. Maitland and District Junior Cricket Association president Glen Findley said the ban also applied to all representative games. Descisions on how senior and junior premierships are awarded will be decided in the coming days. "This is a decision that's hasn't been made lightly and understand that many will be disappointed. It would be irresponsible and unethical to go against the medical advice that has been handed out," Maitland and District Cricket Association senior vice-president Mark Warland said. Maitland netball had already delayed its season start until May 2 because of delays in work on their new courts. Bulldogs president Daryl Chapman said under the coronavirus crowd restriction of 500 people the Charity Shield could not continue in its traditional format of all teams from under-6 to first grade competing on the same day. Chapman said one solution being investigated was to spread games over Saturday and Sunday to minimise the number of people - players included - gathered at one time. He said the club would make a decision as soon as possible after they receive guidelines from the Newcastle Rugby League on how it plans to proceed with the 2020 season. Chapman said the Bulldogs and other clubs could not afford to proceed with games being played without fans. Newcastle Rugby League decided to postpone this weekend's All Stars event but no decisions have been made in relation to the 2020 season. "The health and safety of our community and our league is a top priority and the New South Wales Rugby League has supported our decision to postpone the All Stars," Newcastle RL chief executive Matt Harris said. "It is too early to ascertain how this situation will impact on the 2020 competition but ultimately, Newcastle RL will be guided by advice and directives from our governing body NSWRL."

