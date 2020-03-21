Coronavirus crisis: This is what four square metres looks like
Coronavirus
Rules around social distancing in public indoor gatherings in Australia have been ramped up again.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday that venues will only be able to let in one person per four square metres.
The PM said: "So that's 2m by 2m. So for example, if you've got a room, if you've got a premises, if you've got a meeting room or something like that, that's 100 square metres, then you can have 25 people in that room."
But do what does that even look like?
Not everyone "thinks by numbers". A visual explainer might make it easier.
Enter South Coast Register editor John Hanscombe ...
And what about your personal space? Here's what 1.5m looks like (again, reasonably unscientifically😉) pic.twitter.com/jLpyaZrmzv— VoiceOfRealAustralia (@ACMVora) March 21, 2020
