news, national

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will have a digital meeting with his Singaporean counterpart whose Australian visit was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was due to come to Australia but the meeting will be online instead. The pair will on Monday discuss their countries' response to the pandemic, a bilateral agreement and military training. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/706d9a32-d1f8-44d1-a5f8-b03bfa2e71dd.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg