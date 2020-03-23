Ramp up virus measures at schools: SA oppn

news, national

Daily temperature checks and staggered recess and lunch breaks are some of the strict coronavirus protective measures being called upon for South Australian students and staff as schools remain open. The opposition is urging the state government to implement strict new rules, including having mandatory hand sanitiser in every classroom, inspired by Singapore's approach to the virus. On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the nation reiterating that schools would remain open for term two, depending on health advice. However, Victoria and the ACT announced plans to close their schools this week. Although NSW schools remain open, parents are encouraged to keep their kids at home. SA opposition leader Peter Malinauskas said if schools remained open in the state, the government needed to do more and implement protective measures. "The government is holding up Singapore as a leading example and they have taken these proactive steps, such as daily temperature checks for all staff and students," Mr Malinauskas said. "We cannot have a situation where classrooms don't have hand sanitiser because they've run out." Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/d8bb2d11-f921-4f2f-9221-c80cf6d1ac8f.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg