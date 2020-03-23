Virus turns question time into answer time

news, national

The first - and possibly only - question time of the coronavirus era was like an Aussie Rules game played in an empty stadium. A sombre mood settled across the chamber on Monday, which held fewer than 90 people rather than the usual 151 members and dozens of reporters, photographers and interested public. The public galleries were closed and reporters were relegated to the glassed-in areas usually reserved for raucous school kids - where Bronwyn Bishop once wanted to banish women in burkas. In the spirit of social distancing, every other politician's seat was empty. Ministers and their Labor shadows were spaced out along a frontbench where they normally crowd so close they're practically sitting in each other's laps. They can't be too careful - Senator Rex Patrick was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday after sitting beside Liberal colleague Andrew Bragg for several hours of a committee hearing earlier in March. Bragg picked up the potentially deadly virus at a wedding. That same wedding was used by the Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy on Monday as an example of what not to do. Just one sick guest infected 35 others. The message is stark: Australians must keep their distance from each other. The need to flatten the curve - a phrase "that is all too sadly familiar to Australians" Health Minister Greg Hunt told parliament - and reduce the load on hospitals is deadly serious. But so too is keeping the nation's democratic functions and institutions running. Labor has been cooperative in organising Monday's truncated parliamentary sitting - as it should be in such a time of national crisis. But it has concerns about the government's plan to dump entirely five more scheduled weeks of sittings in May and June. One bright spot of Monday's strange question time was that much of the theatre was eliminated and actual information was elicited. Hunt made three separate announcements, about increased access to telehealth, vital medical equipment and tests for the virus, while Government Services Minister Stuart Robert was forced to back down on his earlier assertions about a cyberattack on the Centrelink website that in fact collapsed under demand. It's been quite some time since the parliamentary set-piece delivered more than childish shouting and hamming up for the audience. Australian Associated Press

