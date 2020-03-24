news, national,

A fitness guru who is live streaming an exercise class to help children keep fit while they are in isolation received 2.7m views in his first video. P.E with Joe has caught the attention of the world as parents find new ways to keep their families fit and healthy during these unusual times. Joe Wicks is a UK-based body coach and had plans to become the 'Jamie Oliver of kids' fitness' with a tour of British schools before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he's taking his routines to YouTube broadcasting every week day at 8pm Sydney time. The videos are also available after the broadcast. You can watch his first class below: Introducing the videos he said the classes were suitable for little kids up to teenage years. He said families didn't need a lot of room to do it and he would be 'the nation's PE teacher'. His first live stream had 806k households tuned in and he said: "I'm blown away by how many households tuned in." Read More The new social rules - what you can and can't do If you're looking to stay up to date on COVID-19, sign up for our twice-daily digest here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/693bcb03-d035-44b6-a1f5-97cff32e19b3.JPG/r19_0_846_467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg