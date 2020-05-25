Queensland warned over trans-Tasman travel

news, national

Queensland is under increasing pressure to open its borders as the federal government talks up the prospects of a "travel bubble" across the Tasman. Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said he would not allow fortified states to become an obstacle to the deal. "New Zealand is obviously the first, and right now only, international market that we could safely agree to open up to," he told Nine newspapers on Monday. "If New Zealand and some Australian states are ready and willing to progress, then the reluctance of other states to open up their domestic borders shouldn't become an obstacle to progress." New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects Australian state borders to re-open before establishing the trans-Tasman bubble. "The states haven't opened up to each other yet," she told Radio New Zealand. "Obviously I would expect to see some of those issues resolved before we'd see them necessarily opening up to New Zealand and you can understand why. "People want to be able to travel internally in Australia before they'd expect to be able to come across the ditch." NSW is encouraging interstate visitors to come for a holiday from June 1, when travel restrictions in the regions will be relaxed. But apart from Victoria and the ACT, all other states and territories are maintaining a hardline approach, fearing a second wave of coronavirus infections. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said she will consider lifting travel restrictions at the end of the month, but warned the state's borders could be shut until September. "I will not put Queenslanders at risk," she told reporters. Labor frontbencher Jim Chalmers said the sunshine state had been a success story in containing the virus. "It's come from the premier making difficult decisions based on the firm advice of the medical community," he told ABC radio. "I think all of us want to see the borders safely reopened ... something like every 10th job in my home state relies in one way or another on tourism." Australian Associated Press

